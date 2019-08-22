Sundowns starlet Keletso Makgalwa could miss crucial Olympic qualifier

Keletso Makgalwa has had scans on his Achilles injury but the results had not arrived by Thursday, leaving Mamelodi Sundowns uncertain about how long their young rising star might be sidelined.

But officials told TimesLIVE on Thursday it would be for at least six weeks‚ if not longer.

The striker was stood on by Cape Town City captain Thamsanqa Mkhize as he attempted to trip him from behind with Makgalwa bursting away towards goal in Tuesday’s 1-1 Absa Premiership draw in Atteridgeville.

It comes not only as a blow to the league champions‚ for whom the 22-year-old scored in their 3-1 MTN8 quarterfinal win against Bloemfontein Celtic‚ but also to the national under-23 side.

Under-23 coach David Notoane will be seeking to call Makgalwa to help lead the attack in next month’s Olympic qualifiers against Zimbabwe.