Soccer

Sundowns starlet Keletso Makgalwa could miss crucial Olympic qualifier

22 August 2019 - 15:51 By Mark Gleeson
Keletso Makgalwa of Mamelodi Sundowns in pain as he is comforted by coach Pitso Mosimane after sustaining an injury during the 1-1 Absa Premiership draw at home against Cape Town City.
Keletso Makgalwa of Mamelodi Sundowns in pain as he is comforted by coach Pitso Mosimane after sustaining an injury during the 1-1 Absa Premiership draw at home against Cape Town City.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Keletso Makgalwa has had scans on his Achilles injury but the results had not arrived by Thursday, leaving Mamelodi Sundowns uncertain about how long their young rising star might be sidelined.

But officials told TimesLIVE on Thursday it would be for at least six weeks‚ if not longer.

The striker was stood on by Cape Town City captain Thamsanqa Mkhize as he attempted to trip him from behind with Makgalwa bursting away towards goal in Tuesday’s 1-1 Absa Premiership draw in Atteridgeville.

It comes not only as a blow to the league champions‚ for whom the 22-year-old scored in their 3-1 MTN8 quarterfinal win against Bloemfontein Celtic‚ but also to the national under-23 side.

Under-23 coach David Notoane will be seeking to call Makgalwa to help lead the attack in next month’s Olympic qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

David Notoane is in charge of the SA Under-23 side.
David Notoane is in charge of the SA Under-23 side.
Image: ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Amagluglug are up against the neighbors over two legs in a bid for a place at the African U-23 Championship in Egypt in November‚ where the top three finishers go onto the men’s football tournament at next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

The first leg is at Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday‚ September 6 and the return leg in Zimbabwe on September 10.

Notoane is keeping faith with the majority of the squad that beat Angola 6-1 on aggregate in March in their previous round.

His squad will be named on Friday‚ at the same time as the Bafana Bafana selection for the friendly in Zambia on September 7‚ and is top heavy with Premier Soccer League (PSL) talent.

Molefi Ntseki has served under Stuart Baxter as assistant coach.
Molefi Ntseki has served under Stuart Baxter as assistant coach.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

SuperSport United will have five players in the Under-23 squad as Athenkosi Dlala‚ Kamohelo Mahlatsi‚ Sipho Mbule‚ Teboho Mokoena and Jamie Webber are all expecting a call-up.

Cape Town City should supply Keanu Cupido and Gift Links and Chippa United might offer up Sandile Mthethwa and Tercious Malepe‚ who is the captain.

Other top-flight club selections should include goalkeeper Mondli Mpoto (Bloemfontein Celtic); defenders Sibusiso Mabilso (AmaZulu)‚ Bongani Sam (Orlando Pirates) and Siyabonga Ngezana (Kaizer Chiefs) and striker Jemondre Dickens from Baroka FC.

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy and wife Stacey Munro welcomed the birth of their fifth child Soccer
  2. Jomo Sono says they were 'hurt' when Multichoice Diski Challenge matches were ... Soccer
  3. LISTEN | Audio leaves more questions on Sredojevic's exit from Pirates to ... Soccer
  4. Mark Mayambela ‘needs a prayer’, says Highlands coach ODG Soccer
  5. Sredojevic's new boss: Meet the eccentric Zamalek owner who makes PSL peers ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance

Related articles

  1. Crunch talks to be held in bid to end blackout of PSL-related content on SABC Soccer
  2. Jomo Sono says they were 'hurt' when Multichoice Diski Challenge matches were ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | Modest Sundowns star Kekana eager to downplay his wonder goal against ... Soccer
  4. Cape Town Stadium to host Cape Town City’s big match against Kaizer Chiefs‚ ... Soccer
  5. Belgium allowed backdoor entry into the bidding race for the women’s World Cup Soccer
  6. Cape Town City suddenly have a choice of venue for Kaizer Chiefs showdown Soccer
  7. Extended break does the trick for Chippa United Soccer
  8. Sundowns and Pirates face tough examination on the continent Soccer
  9. Sredojevic's new boss: Meet the eccentric Zamalek owner who makes PSL peers ... Soccer
  10. SportsLIVE Podcast | MB Lusaseni exclusive - Part 2: 'Straueli told me to go ... Rugby
X