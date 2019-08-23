Soccer

Crazily easy first fixture for ex-Pirates coach 'Micho' at Zamalek

23 August 2019 - 16:09 By Mark Gleeson
Milutin Sredojevic has agreed on a one-year contract with Zamalek.
Image: ISSOUF SANOGO / AFP

Milutin Sredojevic will not have had an easier start to any of his coaching stints at various clubs across Africa than the one he is certain to have with Zamalek on Saturday.

The Egyptian giants play their first game under the ex-Orlando Pirates boss‚ who beat a hasty retreat from South Africa last week after allegations of off-field impropriety and amid on-field stagnation‚ against Dedekah of Somalia in the second leg of their Caf Champions League tie.

Unlike a player moving in mid-competition‚ Sredojevic is not cup tied for the Champions League after being on the bench a fortnight ago when Pirates went to Lusaka for the first leg of their first round tie against Green Eagles of Zambia and lost 1-0.

Zamalek won the first leg 7-0 as Dedekah marked a return to continental competition for Somali club for the first time in 29 years.

A case of sexual assault has reportedly been opened against Milutin Sredojevic at Norwood Police Station in the east of Johannesburg.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

But because of the unstable security situation in the horn of Africa‚ Somalia do not host any international games and so Dedekah cut a deal with Zamalek to play both legs of their tie in Cairo.

The first was last Friday in the Egyptian capital‚ where Zamalek sauntered to a comfortable win‚ at around the same time Sredojevic was announcing his shock exit from the Buccaneers‚ and the return is at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria on Saturday night.

Zamalek are likely to put on another goal fest for their fans and for the new coach‚ who signed a contract in midweek and immediately got onto the training pitch with his new players.

Milutin Sredojevic was in his third season at Orlando Pirates and was yet to win silverware for the Soweto giants.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

It could be that cup competition is the only thing that keeps Sredojevic busy over the next months.

The kickoff of new Egyptian league season has yet to be set but last campaign’s Egyptian Cup is still being completed.

Zamalek meet Misr Lel Makasa on Wednesday‚ August 28 in the quarterfinal.

They are also set to meet champions Al Ahly in the Egypt Super Cup on Wednesday‚ September 18.

