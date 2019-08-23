An agreement has been reached for Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches to return to television screens broadcast by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)‚ the various stakeholders involved announced on Friday.

The announcement was made in a joint statement sent out on behalf of the Department of Sport and Recreation‚ the PSL‚ SuperSport and the SABC‚ titled: “PSL‚ SuperSport and SABC conclude PSL broadcast deal”.

The statement‚ following negotiations overseen by Sports Minster Nathi Mthethwa this week‚ said that the period of the agreement reached is for “five years”.

The agreement covers both television and radio coverage‚ which had also been affected.

This brings to an end the blackout of PSL matches on SABC that had seen no games of the country’s top-flight football league televised in the opening few weeks of the 2019-20 domestic season.