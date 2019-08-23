Soccer

End of blackout: five-year deal for SABC to air PSL matches

23 August 2019 - 12:30 By Marc Strydom
Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa got a "thank you" from Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza for intervening to end the impasse. ,
Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa got a "thank you" from Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza for intervening to end the impasse. ,
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

An agreement has been reached for Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches to return to television screens broadcast by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)‚ the various stakeholders involved announced on Friday.

The announcement was made in a joint statement sent out on behalf of the Department of Sport and Recreation‚ the PSL‚ SuperSport and the SABC‚ titled: “PSL‚ SuperSport and SABC conclude PSL broadcast deal”.

The statement‚ following negotiations overseen by Sports Minster Nathi Mthethwa this week‚ said that the period of the agreement reached is for “five years”.

The agreement covers both television and radio coverage‚ which had also been affected.

This brings to an end the blackout of PSL matches on SABC that had seen no games of the country’s top-flight football league televised in the opening few weeks of the 2019-20 domestic season.

Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza has thanked the Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa for intervening.
Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza has thanked the Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa for intervening.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

The joint-statement read: “The Minister of Sports‚ Arts and Culture‚ Minister Nathi Mthethwa‚ in consultation with the Minister of Communication and Digital Technologies‚ the Honourable Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams‚ is pleased to announce that MultiChoice’s SuperSport has concluded an agreement on commercial terms with the South African Broadcasting Corporation.

“This will allow the SABC to broadcast Premier Soccer League matches on television. The deal was announced following constructive negotiations between the parties facilitated by Minister Mthethwa.

“The agreement between SuperSport and the SABC is for five years and recognises the need to ensure the sustainability of the PSL.”

Mthethwa said he was relieved that South Africans who do not have access to pay-TV channel SuperSport can view televised football matches on the public broadcaster again.

“I would like to thank all the participants – MultiChoice‚ the PSL and the SABC – for their positive approach which ensures that ordinary South Africans are able to access football in our country‚” Mthethwa was quoted as saying.

“We recognise the importance of sport and in this instance football in promoting national cohesion and commend all stakeholders involved.”

SuperSport chief executive Gideon Khobane (R) and his counterpart at MultiChoice Calvo Mawela.
SuperSport chief executive Gideon Khobane (R) and his counterpart at MultiChoice Calvo Mawela.
Image: Gallo Images / Sydney Seshibedi

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza thanked Mthethwa for his assistance ending the blackout.

“We welcome the sports ministers’ intervention and his willingness to facilitate a commercial agreement with the SABC‚” Khoza was quoted as saying.

“We are committed to bringing as much access to South African football as is possible to the football-loving public‚ in a manner that ensures the sustainability of the PSL as one of the top 10 football leagues in the world.”

Negotiations between SuperSport‚ who own the TV rights to the PSL‚ and the SABC‚ to whom additional rights are sub-licensed by the pay channel‚ broke down in the week before the Absa Premiership kicked off earlier this month.

Most read

  1. Ex-Pirates coach Micho’s ‘R18m salary’ at Zamalek revealed Soccer
  2. Benni McCarthy and wife Stacey Munro welcomed the birth of their fifth child Soccer
  3. LISTEN | Audio leaves more questions on Sredojevic's exit from Pirates to ... Soccer
  4. Jomo Sono says they were 'hurt' when Multichoice Diski Challenge matches were ... Soccer
  5. Ex-Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic says he is 'relieved' to be in Egypt after ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance

Related articles

  1. Crunch talks to be held in bid to end blackout of PSL-related content on SABC Soccer
  2. Sundowns starlet Keletso Makgalwa could miss crucial Olympic qualifier Soccer
  3. Cape Town Stadium to host Cape Town City’s big match against Kaizer Chiefs‚ ... Soccer
  4. WATCH | Modest Sundowns star Kekana eager to downplay his wonder goal against ... Soccer
  5. Neymar future remains up in air as PSG reject Real Madrid offer Soccer
  6. Thapelo Morena named in Ntseki's Bafana squad, Keagan Dolly gets a recall Soccer
  7. Mosimane not too bothered after Sundowns drop points against McCarthy's City Soccer
  8. Mosimane fears battered Sundowns might feel effects against Otoho Soccer
  9. Serious injuries to Mbatha‚ Mzava and Makhaula have left Owen da Gama worried Soccer
  10. How Kaizer Chiefs’ players are nursing Khama Billiat through this hard spell Soccer
X