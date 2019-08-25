Ntseki explains the reasons behind his decision to omit Zwane and Vilakazi from Bafana

Bafana Bafana caretaker coach Molefi Ntseki says he excluded Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Themba Zwane and Sibusiso Vilakazi from the squad to face Zambia in a friendly next month in a bid to lessen their workload.

Ntseki said Zwane played a lot of club football in all competitions for Sundowns and also for the national team in the last few months.

The Bafana coach continued that Vilakazi needs to be managed carefully after he was pushed hard at the recent Africa Cup of Nations soon after returning from injury.

“Themba played about 99 percent of Sundowns matches last season‚" Ntseki said.

"He played all the matches in the Caf Champions League at high intensity.

"He played for us (at Bafana) at Afcon and we did not give him much of a rest.