Percy Tau set to stride Europe’s iconic football stadiums

Percy Tau is set to play at some of the iconic stadiums of world football after a dream draw for Club Brugge in the group stages of the Uefa Champions League.

They were paired in Group A in Thursday’s draw with the competition’s most successful club Real Madrid‚ big-spending Paris St-Germain and passionately supported Galatasaray of Turkey.

Tau could be playing at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu‚ with a capacity of 81‚000‚ on October 1 when Brugge go there for their second match in the group.

The Bafana Bafana star forward will try to emulate fellow South African Bennett Mnguni‚ who scored away against Real Madrid for Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League in 2002.

Brugge start at home against Galatasaray on September 18.

They go to Paris on the fourth match day on November 6 – where Tau could be on the same field with Kylian Mbappe – and then Istanbul on November 26‚ where the intensity of support for the home side and the barracking of the visitors is unrivalled.