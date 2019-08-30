Soccer

Percy Tau set to stride Europe’s iconic football stadiums

30 August 2019 - 13:28 By Mark Gleeson
Percy Tau (R) celebrates with his Club Brugge fans after the match.
Image: Club Brugge/Facebook

Percy Tau is set to play at some of the iconic stadiums of world football after a dream draw for Club Brugge in the group stages of the Uefa Champions League.

They were paired in Group A in Thursday’s draw with the competition’s most successful club Real Madrid‚ big-spending Paris St-Germain and passionately supported Galatasaray of Turkey.

Tau could be playing at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu‚ with a capacity of 81‚000‚ on October 1 when Brugge go there for their second match in the group.

The Bafana Bafana star forward will try to emulate fellow South African Bennett Mnguni‚ who scored away against Real Madrid for Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League in 2002.

Brugge start at home against Galatasaray on September 18.

They go to Paris on the fourth match day on November 6 – where Tau could be on the same field with Kylian Mbappe – and then Istanbul on November 26‚ where the intensity of support for the home side and the barracking of the visitors is unrivalled.

Percy Tau could play in electric atmospheres such as this one in Turkey.

Tau sat and watched the draw with his teammates on Thursday and they cheered when the pairings were pulled out.

“It is a tough draw but that’s what you can expect when you compete in the Champions League‚” said goalkeeper Simon Mignolet in a video on the club website.

“But I don’t think many of the top teams will fancy coming to play at our stadium.”

Tau will be the only South African in European club competition this season after Lebogang Mothiba’s French club Racing Strasbourg lost on Thursday night in the Europa League playoffs.

The 3-0 defeat at Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt meant elimination on aggregate. Mothiba only came on for the last two minutes of Thursday’s game in Germany.

Percy Tau is back from suspension.
Image: Club Brugge/Twitter

