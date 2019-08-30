Rodney Ramagalela says he has no ill feelings towards former employers Polokwane City over a seemingly harsh manner with which the striker was treated during his time at the Limpopo club.

The striker‚ though‚ is licking his lips and cannot wait to take to the field to face his former club Polokwane in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon (kickoff 3pm).

In January this year‚ Ramagalela was frozen out of the Polokwane team and ordered to train on his own. He was isolated from the side after it became clear that he had signed a pre-contract with Highlands Park.

Highlands’ new striker‚ who started training with the team in April but his contract only kicked in in July‚ said at the time that his isolation from the rest of this then-teammates was so traumatic it drove him to the brink of “depression”.