Zambia include Kaizer Chiefs star Kambole in squad to meet Bafana
Zambia have included last season’s top scorer in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Mwape Musonda in their squad to meet Bafana Bafana next weekend even though he has not played since May while kicking his heels over a possible transfer away from Black Leopards.
Also picked is Polokwane City midfielder Salulani Phiri‚ who has also not kicked a ball since the start of the new season.
Caretaker-coach Aggrey Chiyangi‚ who masterminded the elimination of Orlando Pirates from the Caf Champions League last weekend‚ named six players from South African clubs for the friendly international in Lusaka on Saturday‚ September 7.
Musonda has not played as he has been looking for a lucrative move after his goal-scoring exploits in the last season but as no deal looks to have been done‚ he is likely to be registered by Leopards again before the transfer window closes on Monday.
Phiri was a stalwart for Polokwane last season but has not got a game under new coach Zlatko Krmpotic this season.
Also named were the Pirates pair of Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga; Donashano Malama‚ who moved from Chippa United to Black Leopards in July‚ and Kaizer Chiefs’ misfiring Lazarous Kambole.
Chiyangi is also the coach of Green Eagles‚ who upset Pirates in the Champions League last weekend‚ and included two heroes from that tie – goalkeeper Sebastian Mwange and striker Tapson Kaseba.
Chiyangi wants to use the match mainly as a training game for locally-based players as Zambia will try later this month to qualify for the African Nations Championship (Chan) with their home-based team. They play Eswatini over two legs later this month and in October.
Zambia have not used any of their European-based players since last November‚ like Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu of RB Salzburg in Austria and Belgian-based Emmanuel Banda and fashion Sakala.
Squad:
Goalkeepers:
Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos)‚ Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles)‚ Nkole Ngandu (National Assembly)
Defenders:
Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes)‚ Lawrence Chungu (Zanaco)‚ Kabaso Chongo (TP Mazembe Englebert‚ DR Congo)‚ Clement Mwape (Zesco United)‚ Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe Englebert‚ DR Congo)‚ Mwila Phiri (all Zesco United)‚ Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon)‚ Simon Silwimba (Zesco United)
Midfielders:
Rally Bwalya (Power Dynamos)‚ Clatous Chama (Simba Sports‚ Tanzania)‚ Kelvin Kampamba (Nkana)‚ Donashano Malama (Black Leopards‚ South Africa)‚ Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco)‚ Augustine Mulenga (Orlando Pirates‚ South Africa)‚ Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows)‚ Webster Muzaza (Forest Rangers)‚ Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City‚ South Africa)‚ Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos)
Strikers:
Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi)‚ Lazarous Kambole (Kaizer Chiefs‚ South Africa)‚ Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles)‚ Mwape Musonda (Black Leopards‚ South Africa)‚ Justin Shonga (Orlando Pirates‚ South Africa).