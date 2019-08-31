Celtic coach Seema wants to exploit pace of Masuku and Potsane

Bloemfontein Celtic will look to their pace in their forwards this season to mesmerise their opponents as coach Lehlohonolo Seema insists they are not strugglers, even if the club is handicapped by financial woes.

Wingers Menzi Masuku and Tebogo Potsane are the key ingredients to catching out opponents and although both were praised by Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane for their display against his team on Wednesday, there is still much to do to make them more effective.

“It’s one of things we need to keep working on,” said Seema after the 2-1 Absa Premiership loss to the champions at Dr Molemela Stadium.

“We are aware that pace is a big weapon for us. Potsane’s got the most pace but Masuku is an intelligent player and the combination he has upfront with [Ndumiso] Mabena is good.

“We have to try and make sure we work on how they can get in behind the defence, into certain areas, and also learning to calm down and look before playing off the ball.

“On their day they can be devastating. Look at how they scored against Golden Arrows.”

Celtic hammered the Durban outfit 5-0 in their first home match of the new season.

“There was a lot of composure around the 18-yard area. In our first game against Pirates we were still rushing and missed. We’ll continue to work on this aspect.

“We want to be the team that uses pace as our weapon,” Seema added.

As for Celtic’s prospects, with a youthful squad and after the departure of key players to greener pastures, the coach said the game against Sundowns did make a statement.

“It was evident that we are not a small team, but we are inexperienced,” he said.

“Sundowns are at another level in terms of managing the game. For us it’s part of the learning. We are heading in a good direction.”