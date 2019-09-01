Soccer

Mosimane humbled by the love from Celtic supporters

01 September 2019 - 10:50 By Mark Gleeson
Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns and Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns during the MTN8 2019 Mamelodi Sundowns press conference at PSL Offices, Johannesburg, on 29 August 2019.
Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns and Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns during the MTN8 2019 Mamelodi Sundowns press conference at PSL Offices, Johannesburg, on 29 August 2019.
Image: ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has again thanked Bloemfontein Celtic supporters for the warm welcome he received on Wednesday by saying “If I had money I’d buy the team”.

Mosimane says despite his side being unbeaten on their last seven trips to Celtic‚ he is humbled by the fact the supporters call him over after the game and sing for him.

“You just get humbled by Siwelele‚ the supporters.

“It’s for the third time that I’m coming here and whether win or lose‚ after the game‚ the supporters call me and sing for me. It makes me emotional and humbling.”

“I don’t think you get this anywhere in the world. It’s a great experience and these are some of the things for me that are more important than winning the match. To find this is special‚ it’s very rare. If I had money‚ I’d buy this team‚ it’s unbelievable‚” he added.

Celtic fans have also done the same for coach Steve Komphela on his two recent visits to Bloemfontein since he left the club to join Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban.

Celtic were also generous to their own players on Wednesday as they gave them a chorus despite going down 2-1 to the defending champions in their Premier Soccer League fixture.

Most read

  1. Mosimane on Bafana job: 'It was sad to be fired by a taxi owner and a ... Soccer
  2. Molefi Ntseki appointed full time Bafana Bafana head coach Soccer
  3. Cape Town City internal arguments exposed after Kaizer Chiefs defeat Soccer
  4. Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth appears at the Human Rights Commission Rugby
  5. Bok Aphiwe Dyantyi faces four-year ban after B-sample positive Rugby

Latest Videos

'Dad is in heaven now': Gavin Watson's son's touching eulogy at memorial
'He was the pillar of the family': Slain taxi driver's brother speaks out

Related articles

  1. Sundowns and SuperSport's MTN8 clash is the final before the real final Sport
  2. Kaitano Tembo turns to SuperSport's ‘chickens’ to peck at Sundowns Soccer
  3. Celtic coach Seema wants to exploit pace of Masuku and Potsane Soccer
  4. Sundowns coach Mosimane concerned about the form of some key players Soccer
  5. Mosimane on Bafana job: 'It was sad to be fired by a taxi owner and a ... Soccer
  6. Polokwane City and Highlands play out a bore draw Sport
  7. Highlands fail to score vital away goal in MTN8 first leg semi in Polokwane Soccer
X