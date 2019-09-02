AmaTuks sign U-23 international Kamohelo Mahlatsi as transfer window closes

GladAfrica Championship team Pretoria University have signed skilful South Africa Under-23 forward Kamohelo Mahlatsi from SuperSport United on loan on the last night of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) transfer window.

The 2019-20 preseason transfer window closes at midnight on Monday.

Mahlatsi (21) is currently on national U-23 duty with coach David Notoane’s team who meet Zimbabwe on Friday at Orlando Stadium in a third-round (final stage before the tournament) 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Mahlatsi starred for Notoane’s shadow U-23 team who represented South Africa at the 2019 Cosafa Cup in Durban, beating Malawi on penalties in the final in June.

He is the second SA U-23 international signed on loan by AmaTuks from SuperSport for the 2019-20 season, following midfielder Athenkosi Dladla.

Tuks narrowly avoided relegation from the First Division last season, finishing fourth.