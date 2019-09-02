Cape Town City to honour murdered UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana

Cape Town City will be playing to honour the memory of the murdered University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana when they welcome Golden Arrows in their Absa Premiership League encounter, the club said on Monday.

City host Durban team Arrows at Cape Town Stadium on September 22, on the league’s return from the current Fifa international date.

Condolences are pouring in on social media for Mrwetyana's family following the news of her murder.

“It is with horror and sadness that we learn of the passing of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana,” City said posted on their official Twitter account on Monday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all during this time.

"The club will play its next home game in Cape Town in honour of her memory."