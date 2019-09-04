Bafana coach Ntseki fires back at those questioning his credentials

New Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki says he’s been around the block long enough not to be overly concerned about those questioning his experience‚ pedigree and credentials to coach the senior national football team.

Ntseki was officially presented to the media on Monday and again the questions around his suitability for the top job were aplenty.

“The future looks very green‚” said Ntseki when accepting the Bafana challenge – having been presented a green Bafana jersey by acting Safa CEO Russell Paul – and sending a message of reassurance those who have little trust in him.

“It has been a very long journey of 21 years in formal coaching.

“I started in 1999 after going through an operation. I got injured and ended my playing career. So I would say that’s how I started.”

The former school teacher was asked how he reacted when he received the confirmation of his appointment on Saturday.