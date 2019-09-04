Kermit Erasmus netted twice as Bafana Bafana beat GladAfrica Championship team Moroka Swallows 6-0 in a training match at Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday.

Coach Molefi Ntseki’s line-up showed an appetite for goals in their practice match for Saturday night’s friendly international against Madagascar at Orlando Stadium.

Apart from the brace by Cape Town City forward Erasmus‚ Bafana’s goals were also added by Thembinkosi Lorch‚ Thulani Serero‚ Bradley Grobler and Dean Furman.

The game against Madagascar has been hastily arranged to replace a game against Zambia in Lusaka on Saturday‚ which was cancelled on Tuesday by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) in response to the latest wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Ntseki brought on Erasmus as a second-half substitute with Bafana at 2-0 up by the break from Zungu and Furman’s goals.

The game against Madagascar kicks off at 7pm.

Bafana starting XI: Ronwen Williams; Thamsanqa Mkhize‚ Buhle Mkhwanazi‚ Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ Innocent Maela; Dean Furman‚ Bongani Zungu‚ Lebohang Phiri; Keagan Dolly‚ Lebohang Maboe‚ Bradley Grobler