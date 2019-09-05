Banyana captain Van Wyk backs Olympic champion Caster Semenya to make it in football

Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk has backed Olympic and world 800m champion Caster Semenya to make it as a professional footballer if she puts her mind to it.

Semenya’s athletics career hangs in the balance after a Swiss judge overturned the provisional suspension of the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) new testosterone rules in July.

The ruling by the Swiss court means that she will not be able defend her 800m title at the World Championship in Doha this month and she is exploring other sporting options.

“She had her first training session with us on Tuesday and she enjoyed it.

"You can see that she played football at a younger age‚” said Van Wyk‚ who owns football club JVW FC in Johannesburg.

“I am used to her doing her stuff on the track but I must admit it was strange seeing her kick the ball around.

"She can kick the ball well‚ the skill is there to see and my assessment is that she is quite good at playing football.