Fraudsters target Itumeleng Khune ... for the second time!

05 September 2019 - 11:46 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has been targeted by fraudsters for the second time.
Football club Kaizer Chiefs has issued a warning about fraudulent activities and impersonators who are using goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's name to commit crimes.

In a statement, the club said the fraudsters were approaching innocent people and asking them for donations to sponsor soccer tournaments in the Eastern Cape.

“Kaizer Chiefs is aware of this and would like to alert the public about the impersonators who are masquerading as Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune,” said the club.

The fraudsters are using Khune’s hacked numbers to make requests for members of the public to assist him as a “players' agent” to create opportunities for youngsters to play for Kaizer Chiefs Development.

“For the record, Khune is not operating as a player agent, and he is currently not lobbying for donations of any kind,” said the club.

The club says the matter is under investigation, and that it trusted that “soon the perpetrators will be arrested and brought to justice”.

This is not the first time scammers have hijacked the goalkeeper's name in an attempt to scam his trusting fans.

In 2015, after he was sacked by Kaizer Chiefs, Khune took to Instagram with a warning that scammers had hacked his Gmail account and were impersonating him to make a quick buck. "Don't fall for it," he warned.

