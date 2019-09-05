Fans will be allowed free entry at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday when Bafana Bafana host Madagascar in an international friendly match‚ the national team announced.

Bafana were scheduled to play the Chipolopolo of Zambia at Lusaka’s Heroes National Stadium but the game was called off on Tuesday due to xenophobic violence in South Africa.

After Zambia pulled out‚ the SA Football Association (Safa) moved swiftly to find a replacement and a day later confirmed Madagascar as Bafana's next opponents.

“Due to the late notice of game preparations‚ entrance to the match is free of charge‚” Bafana announced on their official Twitter account on Thursday.

The national team said “tickets collection points are being finalised.”