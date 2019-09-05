Soccer

Free entry to Bafana vs Madagascar match at Orlando Stadium

05 September 2019 - 10:57 By Tiisetso Malepa
Bafana Bafana fans will be allowed free entry at the Orlando Stadium.
Bafana Bafana fans will be allowed free entry at the Orlando Stadium.
Image: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko via The Conversation

Fans will be allowed free entry at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday when Bafana Bafana host Madagascar in an international friendly match‚ the national team announced.

Bafana were scheduled to play the Chipolopolo of Zambia at Lusaka’s Heroes National Stadium but the game was called off on Tuesday due to xenophobic violence in South Africa.

After Zambia pulled out‚ the SA Football Association (Safa) moved swiftly to find a replacement and a day later confirmed Madagascar as Bafana's next opponents.

“Due to the late notice of game preparations‚ entrance to the match is free of charge‚” Bafana announced on their official Twitter account on Thursday.

The national team said “tickets collection points are being finalised.”

Bafana Bafana players Percy Tau and Thembinkosi Lorch during training.
Bafana Bafana players Percy Tau and Thembinkosi Lorch during training.
Image: Bafana Bafana/Twitter

Given that Bafana have not played an international match in front of their home fans since the 1-1 draws against Nigeria (Africa Cup of Nations qualifier) and Paraguay in November last year‚ fans are expected to flock to the 40‚000 Orlando Stadium to back the side.

Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki‚ who replaced Briton Stuart Baxter as head coach last week‚ will take charge of the national team for the first time against the Indian Ocean islanders who reached the quarterfinals of the 2019 Afcon finals in Egypt.

It will also be the first time Bafana play a match after their 2-1 quarterfinal defeat to Nigeria at the Afcon finals on July 10. 

Kickoff is at 7pm.

Most read

  1. Sundowns coach Mosimane on the verge of signing former Bafana striker Soccer
  2. Zambia call off Bafana friendly over xenophobic attacks Soccer
  3. Banyana's Olympic dream dashed Soccer
  4. Bafana coach Ntseki explains why he roped in Trott Moloto and Arthur Zwane to ... Soccer
  5. Former Safa vice-president Chief Nonkonyana accepts Mosimane’s apology Soccer

Latest Videos

Nigerians in SA call for end to xenophobic attacks
Ndlovu Youth Choir makes America's Got Talent final

Related articles

  1. Some of the notable PSL transfer deals of the winter Soccer
  2. AmaTuks sign U-23 international Kamohelo Mahlatsi as transfer window closes Soccer
  3. Maritzburg hopes ‘sniper’ Brockie rediscovers goal scoring touch Soccer
  4. Man who schemed Bidvest Wits' first league title quits Soccer
  5. TS Sporting signs former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana defender Soccer
  6. Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki expects Madagascar to give his charges a test Soccer
  7. Zungu reveals Bafana were concerned about their safety in Zambia Soccer
  8. Bafana coach Ntseki fires back at those questioning his credentials Soccer
  9. Erasmus could thrive under Ntseki at Bafana Soccer
  10. What Bafana coach Ntseki learned from Mashaba and Baxter Soccer
X