Jeremy Brockie’s debut for Maritzburg United is likely to come against his old club Mamelodi Sundowns and to say the New Zealand striker is raring to go would be an understatement.

“There is no doubt about that ‚” he said.

The 31-year-old was sent out on loan to Maritzburg on Monday‚ as the transfer window closed‚ and he reported for duty at his new team on Wednesday.

Maritzburg meet Sundowns away on Saturday‚ September 21‚ in their next match still searching for their first win of the season after two draws and two defeats in their opening four games of the campaign.

If he plays‚ it will be Brockie’s first starting line-up berth in nine months.

His last league start was in mid-January.

“Obviously it’s been tough but I’m a guy who keeps a smile on my face through both the good and bad times‚” Brockie told TimesLIVE on Thursday.

But the lack of playing time saw him desire a move.

“When I moved to Sundowns this is not what I‚ or the whole of South Africa expected‚" he said.

"But I have had to look at the positives‚ like getting to spend more time with my family.

“But working hard during the week and then not making the squad for the weekend obviously gnawed at me.

“It was tough having to explain to my kids when I was going to work every day but then not playing.”

Brockie hopes to be right back in the action although his match fitness is under question.

“Coach Eric (Tinkler) has organised some training games over the next days to try and help me get some rhythm.

“But I had a good pre-season and did a lot of extra work myself in anticipation of a possible move out on loan.”

Ajax Cape Town were hoping to secure Brockie on loan before Maritzburg stepped in but Brockie is happy to be back in the frame again.