Bafana Bafana players released from camp as xenophobia rattles team

The crisis-struck SA Football Association (Safa) have decided to release the Bafana Bafana players from camp after xenophobic attacks in the country scuppered the national team’s preparations for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying campaign.

The decision was taken after Madagascar withdrew on Thursday from the international friendly match against Bafana which was scheduled for Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.

Safa, in an unprecedented move that saw the organisation call a 7pm media briefing, said they decided to release the squad after a meeting with the players and technical staff

“We want to reiterate that as Safa we totally condemn these acts of violence in respect of the xenophobic attacks on fellow Africans as well as the criminal looting of businesses,” said Danny Jordaan at the briefing.

“Safa has consistently and strong condemned the xenophobic attacks and the wanton attacks of foreign nationals. We reiterate our call that these criminals must be arrested and dealt with harshly.

“We call on all footballers and sportspersons to join hands and unequivocally condemn any violation of the rights of fellow Africans in our country as well as xenophobic attacks."

Bafana were initially scheduled to play against Zambia in Lusaka but the Football Association of Zambia (Faz) called off the game on Tuesday as a result of the violence in South Africa.