Premier Soccer League (PSL) coaches Pitso Mosimane‚ Steve Komphela‚ Wedson Nyirenda and Cavin Johnson put up a united front on Friday to strongly denounce and condemn acts of violence that have erupted in the country.

They were joined by Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki‚ Zambian legend Kalusha Bwalya‚ Malawian legend Ernest Mtawali‚ University of Pretoria coach Zipho Dlangalala‚ SA Football Association (Safa) vice-president Ria Ledwaba and Gauteng MEC for Sports Mbali Hlophe.

The coaches and legends were speaking out against acts of xenophobic and gender-based violence that have gripped the country‚ calling the urgent press conference to the join growing calls for a return to normalcy.

“Our message is loud and clear‚ that stop xenophobia and gender-based violence in our country‚” said Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Komphela.

“We are requesting each one of us and at whatever level to play their part. As coaches we are playing our part and we are not here to upstage anybody or we are not here to represent the authorities.

“We are here as coaches‚ brothers and fathers who live in communities and we work with players from around the continent.”