Samuel Eto'o hangs up his boots

07 September 2019 - 17:15 By AFP
Samuel Eto'o is the only footballer in history of world football to win two consecutive treble of titles.
Image: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

Cameroon's four-time African Player of the Year Samuel Eto'o announced his retirement on Saturday at the age of 38.

"The end, towards a new challenge," the former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea striker posted on Instagram.

"Thank you all, big love, adrenalin," added Eto'o, who enjoyed five hugely successful seasons with Barcelona from 2004 to 2009.

In that time he won a pair of Uefa Champions League titles and three La Liga crowns before departing for Inter Milan.

He helped Jose Mourinho's team win the treble of Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia titles in his first season in Italy before moving to Russia's Anzhi Makhachkala.

He also had brief stints at Chelsea and Everton in the Premier League.

Last year, after a short spell with Turkish side Konyaspor, he joined Qatar league side, Qatar Sports Club, his last club.

With Cameroon he won two Africa Cup of Nations as well as Olympic gold in 2000.

Samuel Eto'o has played alongside the best players in the world.
Image: AFP PHOTO/CARL DE SOUZA

