Kaizer Chiefs defender 'Tower' Mathoho to wait a little longer for Bafana return

Kaizer Chiefs star Mulomowandau Mathoho will have to wait until the next international date in October to stake a claim for the Bafana Bafana shirt after the recent xenophobic violence forced the cancellation of the national team’s international programme last week.

Mathoho was named in new Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki's squad two weeks ago but the cancellation of the friendly internationals against Zambia and later Madagascar put paid to the defender's return to national team duty.

The towering 29-year-old centre-back has not played for Bafana since 2017 and was looking forward to pulling the Bafana jersey over his head after playing his way back into national team contention with outstanding performances at club level.

But unfortunately for the in-form Mathoho‚ who has scored two goals for Chiefs this season‚ the Bafana camp was abandoned and the friendlies called off after the two national teams withdrew just days before both matches.

“I was not happy because I was looking forward to play the friendly game for Bafana‚” said Mathoho on Wednesday at the club’s training base in Naturena.

Mathoho gave new coach Ntseki a vote of confidence after the 50-year-old former school teacher replaced Stuart Baxter as Bafana head coach a fortnight ago.