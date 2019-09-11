Soccer

Neymar rape accuser charged with extortion in Brazil

11 September 2019 - 14:32 By AFP
Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool at Parc des Princes on November 28, 2018 in Paris, France.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Police in Sao Paulo said Tuesday they will bring extortion and slander charges against a Brazilian model who accused football star Neymar of rape.

Najila Trindade filed a rape complaint with Sao Paulo police upon her return from a trip to Paris in May in which she said she was assaulted by Neymar following a pre-arranged meeting. A judge dismissed the case in August, citing insufficient evidence.

Instead, Sao Paulo prosecutors said in a statement that investigators had found “indications of slanderous denunciation and extortion” in the woman’s accusation.

A final decision on whether to prosecute Trindade will be left to a judge. Neymar, the world’s most expensive footballer, has always protested his innocence, saying their relations were consensual.

The case complicated an already tumultuous year for the 27-year-old Brazil star, who has yet to play for his club Paris Saint-Germain this season following injury and reports of an aborted return to previous club Barcelona.

On Friday, Neymar played his first game since suffering an ankle injury in June, grabbing a second-half equalizer for Brazil in a 2-2 friendly draw with Colombia.

