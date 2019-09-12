'As a striker my job is to score goals‚' says Kaizer Chiefs star Samir Nurkovic

New Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic is reluctant to set targets and predict the number of goals he could score for Amakhosi in his maiden season in the domestic Premiership.

While reluctant to put his head on the block‚ the 1.87m tall striker has assured fans that he intends to play a key role upfront as Amakhosi continue to plot a path back to the winners’ podium after four barren years.

Nurkovic wants to be part of a Chiefs team that hoists aloft a trophy for the first time since May 2015 and put a gloss on the club’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

“I just want to do my best in each and every game and do what the coach is asking of me‚ then the goals will come‚” said Nurkovic at the club’s training base in Naturena.

The 27-year-old Serbian striker has adapted well to new life and surroundings at Naturena.

He has featured in all of Amakhosi’s four games this season and the busy striker has already opened his account after scoring a wonder goal in Chiefs 1-1 draw against SuperSport United last month.