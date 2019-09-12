Jabu Mahlangu believes Molefi Ntseki is a good appointment as Bafana Bafana coach‚ the former Kaizer Chiefs star has said.

Mahlangu‚ the 2000s Amakhosi star whose storied career also took him to Austria and Sweden‚ said he believes Ntseki‚ as a South African‚ can understand the psychology of the country’s players.

Mahlangu acknowledged Ntseki – appointed on September 4 having served as Stuart Baxter’s assistant – has a low profile‚ and not as much top-flight head coaching experience as one might expect from a Bafana head coach.

“You can only know him by giving him a chance‚” Mahlangu said.

The ex-Chiefs star questioned why the SA Football Association (Safa) gave the job to Baxter in the first place‚ who he suggested struggled to form a bond with South African players.

“My view is that it goes to the [Safa] management‚" he said.