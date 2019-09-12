“Already there have been constant engagements with coaches in terms of our programs and dates for Afcon‚” he said.

“The position that was taken was to say let’s qualify first and then see how we negotiate the situation.

"Interestingly for me and Safa‚ the tournament is inside and outside the Fifa open dates and that creates a very complicated situation.

“For me‚ I don’t know why the tournament was structured this way but until we know the reasons we can’t really be too judgmental.

"It is a challenging situation but we will see how we handle it.”

Though he is hopeful of convincing the PSL and the clubs to make their players available for the tournament‚ Notoane did not sound too optimistic about securing overseas-based players.

“We are almost confident that we will reach a compromise position with the local clubs and the PSL but with regards to the overseas-based clubs‚ I think they will understand that these players represent their country‚" he said.

“Even though part of the tournament falls outside of the Fifa window‚ we have always shown intent by selecting overseas players and we will look forward to the support of those teams.