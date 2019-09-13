Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has warned his charges about the tough challenge of maintaining their position at the top of the log standings in the coming months.

Amakhosi‚ who finished ninth last season in what was a forgettable campaign‚ have started this season with huge promise as they currently lead the pack with 10 points from opening four matches.

In the league‚ Chiefs have won three matches against Highlands Park‚ Black Leopards and Cape Town City while the other one against SuperSport United ended in a draw.

They host fifth-placed Polokwane City at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening (kickoff 6pm).

“It is possible to go into a certain direction and progressing to the top of the league‚ but the heavier part starts now‚” Middendorp said when he was announced as the Absa Premiership Coach of the Month for August‚ with Bradley Grobler of SuperSport named the Player of the Month.

On the challenges facing Chiefs in the coming months of the season‚ Middendorp said his players will have to dig deep and challenge themselves if they are going to maintain their position among the pacesetters.