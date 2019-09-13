Rulani Mokwena has studied Orlando Pirates’ opponents Chippa in detail
Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena says he’s had enough time to do a thorough analysis on Chippa United.
Bucs will be up against the Port Elizabeth-based outfit on Saturday in an Absa Premiership match at Orlando Stadium in which Mokwena will still be looking for his first victory since he was called by the club's management to assume the role of the interim coach.
This followed the departure of head coach Milutin Sredojevic in the middle of last month.
Mokwena has been in charge of four matches in all competitions for Bucs but the outcome of those were far too poor to convince the club’s faithful that they are about to turn the corner.
But the Fifa international break has given Sredojevic’s former assistant more optimism and time to prepare for what will be Pirates’ fifth league game this season.
“It’s [Chippa] a difficult team to analyse‚” said Mokwena of the Clinton Larsen coached team.
“There’s two key thumbprints in them: there’s the [former Chippa coach] Dan ‘Dance’ Malesela approach‚ which is of patient build-up and try to keep and retain possession.
“But at the very same time there’s the Clinton Larsen [Chippa’s current coach] approach that is based on the reinforced defensive blocks being very resolute and narrow‚ sit in the last third and try to limit spaces in-between the lines‚ but at the same try to play on transition.”
Mokwena said he’s watched all the four league games Chippa have played and has noted the differences in approach in all those matches.
“We have been able to watch their last four games – against Polokwane [City]‚ against [Mamelodi] Sundowns… the 1-1 draw with [Meshack] Maphangule scoring where they played extremely different to how they played against Golden Arrows and how they played against Stellenbosch‚” he said.
“They’ve got certain traits that are very consistent. They’ve got certain patterns of play that are very consistent and they’ve got a lot of strength in Lerato and Rulani Manzini.”
But the Bucs coach insisted that‚ having done his homework‚ his charges should be able to get their second maximum points this season.
“We know the influence that Kurt Lentjies has on the team and we know the influence that Andile Mbenyane has on the team when he plays‚” Mokwena said.
“But they play a little different to when they have William Twala and [Thabo] ‘Jomo’ Rakhale on the pitch as opposed to when they have Kurt and Mbenyane playing behind Manzini.
“We also know some of their strengths and weaknesses. So my players know what I know and what we’re trying to do. We try to be as thorough as possible with our preparations.
“It’s the five ‘Ps’ of coaching: Proper preparation prevents poor performances. It’s the five Ps of coaching and that’s the most the coach can do.
“It’s to make sure that you’re proper in your preparation.”
PSL this weekend -
Saturday:
Lamontville Golden Arrows v AmaZulu (Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium‚ 3pm)
Orlando Pirates v Chippa United (Orlando Stadium‚ 3pm)
Kaizer Chiefs v Polokwane City (FNB Stadium‚ 6pm)
SuperSport United v Cape Town City (Mbombela Stadium‚ 8.15pm)
Sunday:
Black Leopards v Baroka FC (Thohoyandou Stadium‚ 3pm)
Bloemfontein Celtic v Stellenbosch FC (Dr Molemela Stadium‚ 3pm)