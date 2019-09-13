Rulani Mokwena has studied Orlando Pirates’ opponents Chippa in detail

Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena says he’s had enough time to do a thorough analysis on Chippa United.

Bucs will be up against the Port Elizabeth-based outfit on Saturday in an Absa Premiership match at Orlando Stadium in which Mokwena will still be looking for his first victory since he was called by the club's management to assume the role of the interim coach.

This followed the departure of head coach Milutin Sredojevic in the middle of last month.

Mokwena has been in charge of four matches in all competitions for Bucs but the outcome of those were far too poor to convince the club’s faithful that they are about to turn the corner.

But the Fifa international break has given Sredojevic’s former assistant more optimism and time to prepare for what will be Pirates’ fifth league game this season.

“It’s [Chippa] a difficult team to analyse‚” said Mokwena of the Clinton Larsen coached team.