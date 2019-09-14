Chelsea's Tammy Abraham hits hat-trick in 5-2 win over Wolves

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham scored a superb hat-trick as they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-2 in their Premier League clash on Saturday, spoiling the home side's celebration of the 130th anniversary of their Molineux Stadium.

Abraham struck in the 34th, 41st and 55th minutes before being credited with an own goal and then limping off.

The game burst into life just past the half-hour mark when Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori's dipping drive from outside the box wrong-footed Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio and flew into the net to give the visitors the lead.

Abraham struck his first goal three minutes later, making the most of the advantage granted by referee Graham Scott to take a touch and swivel before firing home, and he headed a second before halftime to send his side into the break 3-0 up.

The Chelsea academy product, who has spent spells on loan at Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa, completed his hat-trick 11 minutes into the second half before being replaced by Michy Batshuayi after 77 minutes.