Mpengesi: 'From today‚ as Chippa United‚ we no longer have a coach called Clinton Larsen'

Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi said Clinton Larsen’s inability to meet targets resulted in him being shown the door at the club.

Larsen was sent packing on Monday after the club’s 2-1 loss away to Orlando Pirates in Soweto at the weekend.

Mpengesi took to the airwaves on Monday morning to break the news on Umhlobo Wenene.

“The target we had set as a team for the coach was seven points from five games‚ but he struggled to even get half of the required points and ended up only getting three‚” Mpengesi said on air.

Larsen‚ who was employed in January replacing Joel Masutha‚ has become the latest in a string of coaches to be sacked by the Chilli Boys.

Chippa had endured a slow start to the season failing to win any of their five matches.

Larsen presided over three draws and two losses. The latest defeat to the Buccaneers was enough to push the notoriously trigger-happy Mpengesi over the edge.

But when asked if he had fired Larsen‚ Mpengesi insisted it was the coach who had opted to leave the club.

“No‚ as a student‚ when you write an examination at school and do not get the correct answers‚ you fail.