Jeremy Brockie will not be able to play on Saturday for new club Maritzburg United against parent club Mamelodi Sundowns in terms of the loan agreement between the two clubs.

The management of both clubs did not reply to TimesLIVE's queries about his availability‚ seemingly worried about the possible publicity fallout‚ but coach Eric Tinkler has confirmed that Brockie cannot be picked as specified in the deal between the two clubs.

“It’s not ideal but that is what was in the agreement‚” said the coach on Tuesday as he prepared for Saturday’s trip to Atterdigeville.

It means there is no chance of a dream start against his old club for the former New Zealand international‚ looking to get his career back on track after a frustrating year on the sidelines at Sundowns.

Maritzburg‚ who are still looking for their first victory of the season‚ will only be able to use him for the first time when they host Chippa United on Friday‚ September 27.