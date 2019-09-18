Mosimane says Rantie deserves another chance just like Chabangu and Zongo

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says new signing Tokelo Rantie is fit and could be available for selection when the Brazilians host city rivals Supersport United in a crunch MTN8 semifinal second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday night.

But it remains to be seen if the striker will make his debut on Wednesday as he joined Sundowns a week ago and has not kicked a ball in anger in almost two years.

“He is available for selection‚ why not‚” said Mosimane.

“We have registered him (Rantie) and Ali Meza‚ his mind is clear and he had a very good pre-season.

"If I can get Thapelo Morena and Rivaldo Coetzee available and at least one attacker in terms of Meza or Rantie to come from the bench‚ we cannot be having any excuse.

"I guess we will have any of those guys on the pitch‚ the line-up or in the squad.”

Mosimane pleaded with the Sundowns supporters to be patient with the former Bournemouth attacker as he has not played competitive football in two years.