Orlando Stadium to host Highlands Park and SuperSport United MTN8 final

18 September 2019 - 21:45 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE AT LUCAS MORIPE STADIUM
General View of inside and outside the Stadium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Women's Qualifier match between South Africa and Botswana at Orlando Stadium on September 03, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Stadium in Soweto has been confirmed as the venue for this season’s MTN8 final between Highlands Park and SuperSport United on October 5.

Kickoff will be at 6pm and United will be appearing in their third successive final.

The PSL made the announcement on Wednesday night at Lucas Moripe Stadium after SuperSport United beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 in the second leg and 3-1 on aggregate to join the Lions of the North in the final.

Highlands Park qualified for the final after beating Polokwane City in the other semi-final that was played in at Makhulong Stadium on Tuesday night.

Orlando takes over from Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban which hosted the last two finals which were won by Cape Town City and SuperSport United.

