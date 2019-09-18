Teary-eyed Mogaila describes what went through his mind under pressure on big stage

Mokete "Makhokhoba" Mogaila became teary-eyed as he described what was going through his mind when he stepped up to score the winning penalty that sent Highlands Park to their first ever cup final in the Premier Soccer League era.

Mogaila carried the hopes of his team on his diminutive shoulders with aplomb of a seasoned campaigner after he was entrusted with the responsibility of taking the decisive spot kick.

The lightening-quick winger sent man-of-the-match goalkeeper George Chigova the wrong way as Highlands roared to a 4-3 shootout win over Polokwane City in Tembisa on Tuesday evening to book a place in the October 5 final.

“First and foremost I would like to thank God and the technical team for the opportunity to play.

"If it was not for God I would not be able to play‚” said Mogaila.