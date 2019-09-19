Lamontville Golden Arrows are working on a cluster of small targets to navigate their way through the season as coach Steve Komphela looks to keep his players focused on possible success.

“We had set ourselves a target of 10 points from our first five games. I know 10 was a very high bar to touch but it was touchable.

“We thought we could get three in our last game against AmaZulu although we also knew it would be difficult. We are sitting on eight‚ so we are short of two‚” said Komphela.

Arrows were held to a 1-1 draw but go into their Sunday clash at Cape Town City in eighth place on the premiership standings.

“When you look at it‚ if you get another eight points from your next five matches‚ and you keep that going‚ then you’ll have 24 at the halfway point of the season‚” explained the coach.

“Double that and you have 48 for the season‚ which should put you around fourth or fifth place in the table. So that’s our target.

“Imagine if we get 10 points from each six blocks of five matches. Then we’d have 60 for the season.

“Who knows at 60 points what could happen. How I wish we could have that. My dreams would be coming true! “

Komphela says the targets are important to galvanise the players.

“We are trying to keep a narrow focus because we don’t want players to feel it’s still early in the season (and it doesn’t matter what happens).

“You suffer in the PSL if you let things slip. Its dog eat dog after that‚” he warned.

Komphela admitted not relishing the trip to the Cape.

“I was there last with Bloemfontein Celtic‚ we were leading 2-0 at half-time and they just came back and bombarded us‚ with lots of speed and skill.”

City turned the match around after the break and won the game 3-2‚ which turned out to be Komphela’s last at Celtic before he quit and moved swiftly onto Arrows.

“They have a great team and their coach (Benni McCarthy) is a natural-born winner.

“It’s not going to be an easy trip‚ I just don’t want to suffer what I suffered when I went there with Celtic!”

