The Owen Da Gama-Larry Brookstone partnership who had such success with Silver Stars in the early 2000s are replicating that magic at Highlands Park‚ who are now into their first cup final of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era.

Highlands beat Polokwane City 4-3 on penalties at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa on Tuesday night after 180 minutes of the two legs of the MTN8 semifinal tie ended goalless.

They will meet SuperSport United in the final at Orlando Stadium on Saturday‚ October 5.

Brookstone is the one-time Silver Stars owner who‚ with Da Gama as coach‚ saw the team promoted to the PSL at the end of the 2002-03 season‚ where they finished 11th‚ seventh‚ fifth and fourth in their first four campaigns before being sold to Royal Bafokeng Holdings and named Platinum Stars.

Da Gama also won the 2006 Telkom Knockout with Stars‚ beating Ajax Cape Town in the final.

Highlands chairman Brookstone and his fellow backers have been behind reviving the name of the one-time Kaizer Chiefs of white football in the 1960s‚ 1970s and early 1980s.