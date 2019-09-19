Diminutive Cape Town City midfielder Thabo Nodada is relishing being back on the park after a long injury layoff and is determined to savour more moments around the game.

Nodada announced his return to the game with two goals against SuperSport United at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit last weekend after a broken leg last season and then a hamstring problem at the beginning of the new campaign kept him on the sidelines.

He is expected to be key for his club when City host Lamontville Golden Arrows on Sunday and he said sitting on the sidelines had offered him plenty of time to reflect.

“Obviously you’ve got a lot of time to think‚ a lot of time to watch‚ you’ve got a lot of time to analyise yourself and see what you can be better … for yourself‚ for the team‚" he said.

“Every opportunity‚ whether it be five minutes or 10 minutes‚ counts much more because of the time that you were out.”

The 24-year-old said his spell on the treatment table had changed a lot of things.

“It changed the way I view football‚ it changed the way I think about my body. I’m more conscience about my body and the benefits that a good body brings to the game.

“Just being out there for the first time in months‚ I felt no stress‚ no pressure. Whatever happened I was just happy to be on the field."

Nodada certainly took the opportunity back in the starting line-up with both hands.

“It felt good‚ my body felt really great‚ my mind was in the right place‚ my teammates were there for me‚ the coaches were there for me‚ it was a good day and to get the goals was the cherry on top.”

Now Nodada says he has set himself the goal of getting back into the Bafana Bafana squad.

“Just keep fit‚ keep playing‚" he said.

"Everyone at Cape Town City has said we have to go for everything this season. It cannot be an ‘almost’ season.

“I’ve been here for four seasons and every time we’ve been contenders‚ contenders‚ contenders.

"This time round‚ despite the results we’ve had in the first five games‚ there needs to be a turn around and we need to go for the league‚” he added.