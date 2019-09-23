Soccer

Lionel Messi voted FIFA Men's Player of the Year

23 September 2019 - 22:14 By afp.com
Barcelona's Lionel Messi was named the FIFA Men's Player of the Year for a record sixth time.
Image: Reuters

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award on Monday for a record sixth time.

The Argentina striker edged out Juventus's Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

USA star Megan Rapinoe was named Women's Player of the Year.

