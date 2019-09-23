Lionel Messi voted FIFA Men's Player of the Year
23 September 2019 - 22:14
Barcelona striker Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award on Monday for a record sixth time.
The Argentina striker edged out Juventus's Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk.
USA star Megan Rapinoe was named Women's Player of the Year.
