Pitso wants his Sundowns players to punish Cote d'Or with more goals

25 September 2019 - 15:17 By Mark Gleeson
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he wants his team to score more goals to have sky-high confidence levels.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Pitso Mosimane is expected to field his first choice squad and resist the temptation to give his reserves a run when Mamelodi Sundowns host Cote d’Or of the Seychelles in the Caf Champions League on Friday night.

Sundowns are 5-0 up from the first leg against the islanders but Mosimane wants his first choice players to sharpen up‚ score goals and gain confidence.

Friday’s return match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville could be a goal fest for the fans as Mosimane has no plans to change his side and let his regulars rest.

“I’ll tell you why‚ I need the goals‚ I need the team to score goals‚ I need the confidence‚” he said.

“Look at where we are right now‚ we are not really the team that we always are. We need the confidence‚ the goals.”

Mosimane said he also wanted the principles of play at Sundowns to be more evident on the pitch and Friday’s match would be a good opportunity to ensure those disciplines.

“We are playing a team that are not strong and do not have much resistance‚ so we must go and score goals‚" he said.

“Probably‚ I’ll play the same team as I had against Maritzburg United (last Saturday) and let them go out and score goals. Let’s move the ball.”

Another factor is keeping the players match fit‚ added Mosimane.

After Friday’s match‚ Sundowns will play next Wednesday on October 2 away at Black Leopards in Thohoyandou in the Absa Premiership but then have a three-week break before hosting Highlands Park.

“We don’t know what to do with ourselves when we have such a long break. We want to play! So this team must play‚” the Sundowns coach added.

