Sundowns star Aubrey Ngoma swaps the soccer ball for the chalkboard

Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Aubrey Ngoma showed that he’s just as comfortable on the pitch as he is off it after he swapped the soccer ball for the chalkboard this week.

Ngoma had a busy day in the classroom as he gave lessons to the rising football stars of the University of Pretoria’s High Performance Centre (HPC).

With the help of tournament scouts like football legends Simba Marumo‚ Jabulani Mendu and Selekedi Mogale‚ Coca-Cola invited 15 players to a week-long camp at HPC.

The event saw Chief Jerry Nkosi High School being crowned 2019 champions on Saturday at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban.

The 30-year-old Ngoma said he had a fruitful interaction with the enthusiastic boys who asked questions about what it takes to become a successful footballer.

"I was here to inspire them and give them a bit of professional footballers’ background so they know what's ahead of them‚" he said.

"We had a very good conversation‚ we engaged very well and the question they were asking were very relevant.

"You could hear that they are willing to learn and understand how the professional setup works."

On the topic of fame‚ Ngoma encouraged the boys to always remind themselves of the hunger that pushed them to becoming professional footballers.