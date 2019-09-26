Soccer

Black Leopards appoint Belgian Luc Eymael as their new coach

26 September 2019 - 15:38 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Newly appointed Black Leopards coach Luc Eymael (L) with club director Chief Thidiela after signing on the dotted line.
Newly appointed Black Leopards coach Luc Eymael (L) with club director Chief Thidiela after signing on the dotted line.
Image: Black Leopards/Twitter

Black Leopards appointed controversial Belgian Luc Eymael as their new coach on a two-year contract on Thursday.

Eymael replaced Lionel Soccoia who was fired last week following a string of bad results.

After Leopards confirmed Eymael's arrival on Thursday afternoon‚ Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela said he would be forced to respond if the Belgian disrespected the people of Venda or another coach.

“I got nothing against Leopards‚ I’ve shown a million times that I hold no grudges‚ (but) be guaranteed one thing‚ Don’t disrespect Me or People and still go around as if nothing has happened.

"I hope the people in Venda are respected‚ not insulted. If it happens I’ll respond on (their) behalf‚” said Komphela on his Twitter account.

Relations between the two coaches have plunged to icy depths since Komphela called Eymael a “mercenary”.

Komphela was responding to a thinly-veiled jibe that was uttered by the Belgian after he led former side Free State Stars to the Nedbank Cup title last year.

Eymael said after Stars beat Maritzburg United 1-0 in the Nedbank final that he'd managed to win a trophy after only two years in South Africa while others had won nothing in 13 years on the bench.

It is unlikely that Eymael will be on the bench when Lidoda Duvha take on Bloemfontein Celtic in their next league match at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday afternoon due to work permit issues.

The new man will have his work cut out for him as Soccoia left the club sitting fifth from the bottom of the Absa Premiership with five points from six matches.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs return to winning ways after tense AmaZulu showdown Soccer
  2. WATCH | Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo agrees with Samuel Eto’o on ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns star Aubrey Ngoma swaps the soccer ball for the chalkboard Soccer
  4. Lionel Messi voted FIFA Men's Player of the Year Soccer
  5. Springboks mess up both on and off the pitch Sport

Latest Videos

Harry and Meghan take little Archie to meet Tutu
Westville Prison raid shows how inmates hide contraband

Related articles

  1. Sundowns star Aubrey Ngoma swaps the soccer ball for the chalkboard Soccer
  2. 'Ordinary South Africans have big hearts': How a stranded kids' soccer team was ... South Africa
  3. 'All teams need something that binds them together‚' says Steve Komphela Soccer
  4. 'I could be next‚' says Benni McCarthy as Cape Town City continue to struggle Soccer
  5. New AmaZulu coach Vukusic licking his lips at the prospect of facing Kaizer ... Soccer
  6. Mamelodi Sundowns return to Loftus Versfeld Soccer
  7. Why Abbubaker Mobara will not face former club Orlando Pirates Soccer
  8. Punishing Bernardo Silva over Mendy tweet would be a mistake, says Guardiola Soccer
X