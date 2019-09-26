Black Leopards appoint Belgian Luc Eymael as their new coach

Black Leopards appointed controversial Belgian Luc Eymael as their new coach on a two-year contract on Thursday.

Eymael replaced Lionel Soccoia who was fired last week following a string of bad results.

After Leopards confirmed Eymael's arrival on Thursday afternoon‚ Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela said he would be forced to respond if the Belgian disrespected the people of Venda or another coach.

“I got nothing against Leopards‚ I’ve shown a million times that I hold no grudges‚ (but) be guaranteed one thing‚ Don’t disrespect Me or People and still go around as if nothing has happened.

"I hope the people in Venda are respected‚ not insulted. If it happens I’ll respond on (their) behalf‚” said Komphela on his Twitter account.

Relations between the two coaches have plunged to icy depths since Komphela called Eymael a “mercenary”.

Komphela was responding to a thinly-veiled jibe that was uttered by the Belgian after he led former side Free State Stars to the Nedbank Cup title last year.

Eymael said after Stars beat Maritzburg United 1-0 in the Nedbank final that he'd managed to win a trophy after only two years in South Africa while others had won nothing in 13 years on the bench.

It is unlikely that Eymael will be on the bench when Lidoda Duvha take on Bloemfontein Celtic in their next league match at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday afternoon due to work permit issues.

The new man will have his work cut out for him as Soccoia left the club sitting fifth from the bottom of the Absa Premiership with five points from six matches.