Lucky Mohomi admits frustration at being overlooked at Mamelodi Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lucky Mohomi has admitted to being frustrated with the lack of playing opportunities at the club but is determined to soldier on and force his way into coach Pitso Mosimane's plans.
The forgotten Mohomi‚ who joined the Brazilians from Free State Stars in 2016‚ featured in just two matches last season and is disheartened after only playing against Cape Town City in the MTN8 and Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup in the previous campaign.
“It is frustrating to sit out and not play‚” he said.
“To break into the Sundowns team is very tough but on my side the setbacks have been injuries.
"Last season I played in one or two official matches but with more hard work‚ maybe things will turn around.
"The guys are working hard at training and during matches‚ so I need to lift my game and show that I deserve to be there and play for this club.
“I believe that my turn will come and the opportunity is waiting for me to grab it with both hands.
"I talk with the guys who are fighting for the same position‚ we work on our strengths and weaknesses and help each other out.
"Even though it is frustrating‚ sitting outside is more of a learning curve and for growth and I believe that now I am ready and my time is coming for me to showcase my talent.”
The 28-year old Mohomi asked the club to loan him out when playing opportunities dried up last season‚ but Mosimane convinced him to stay and fight for his place.
“I requested for a loan last season but the coach (Mosimane) told me that I need to work more‚ hence no move materialised but now my mind is okay.
"A lot has been happening but the coach told me that he believes in me‚ and I need to work more harder to fight for my place because there is a lot of quality in the team.
"The coach has advised me to work more on my agility because I am a little bit slow. He also advised me to work on my aerial strength.
"He also wants me to find the target more and score more goals because you can see captain Hlompho Kekana is scoring outside and inside the box.”
If he overcomes the slight knock that he suffered at training‚ Mohomi could be fit for the Shell Helix Cup against Kaizer Chiefs next month and use the friendly game as an opportunity to convince the coach.
“This match is an opportunity for most of the guys like me who are not playing‚" he said.
"It will be nice to go out there and get some minutes under our belt‚ see where we are and hopefully I will convince the coach that I am ready.
“Right now‚ I have a slight knock but hopefully by the time the match against Chiefs comes I will be fully fit.
"If I get a chance‚ I will play my game and hopefully the coach will see that I am ready to step up and do what needs to be done.”