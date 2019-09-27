Ruthless Sundowns storm into Caf Champions League group stages in emphatic style

Mamelodi Sundowns confirmed a place in the Caf Champions League group stages for the fourth consecutive season with a ruthless 11-1 demolition of minnows Cote d’Or at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Friday night.

The Brazilians went into this game leading 5-0 from the first leg in Seychelles two weeks ago and they took the aggregate winning margin to an impressive 16-1 which should be among the highest in the competition.

Sundowns led 6-0 at half time through Themba Zwane, Gaston Sirino, Thapelo Morena and a well-taken first half hat-trick by Sibusiso Vilakazi.

In the second half, Sundowns found the back of the net through Motjeka Madisha and Anele Ngconcga, Zwane, an own goal from Benoit Marie and debutant Mauricio Affonso as they exposed this modest team that clearly does not belong at this level.

With the comfort of the first leg lead, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane gave opportunities to Madisha, Lyle Lakay, Andile Jali, Oupa Manyisa and Sphelele Mkhulise and they did not disappoint.