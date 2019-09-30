Soccer

Pirates' Rulani Mokwena and City's Benni McCarthy downplay heated exchange

30 September 2019 - 16:24 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena celebrates during the Absa Premiership match against Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium on September 28 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena celebrates during the Absa Premiership match against Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium on September 28 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena and his Cape Town City counterpart Benni McCarthy have downplayed the tense confrontation that played out in the second half of the thrilling 3-3 draw between the two sides at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Mokwena and McCarthy had a heated exchange on the touchline but they insisted after the game that the incident happened in the heat of the moment.

McCarthy explained that he was not impressed with Mokwena as the Pirates coach kept on kicking the balls away at a time when the Bucs were leading 3-2.

“I felt that because he was winning‚ he was kicking the balls away‚” said McCarthy.

“If you can’t respect my players‚ you don’t deserve my respect and felt he needed to know.

"When it was 3-3‚ he was chasing the balls I told him leave them.

"I told him you want to play quick but when you were winning you kicked the balls away.

"Now because we have equalised‚ you are rushing and there are three to four balls on the pitch.

"It wasn’t a fight because if it was a fight he won’t come out on top‚ that I can assure you.

"That is what annoyed me the most because I would never do that.

Shock! Chippa United boss Mpengesi fires coach Francis after only two games in charge

Chippa United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi has pressed the panic button again and fired caretaker coach Duran Francis after only two games in charge.
Sport
6 hours ago

"There is a new rule apparently that a coach can get a booking for kicking the ball.

“This sport is not for the faint-hearted‚ it is a job where it doesn’t depend on you but on the players.

"Tempers flare up during the match and if you see that certain things don’t go the way‚ you need to take it out on someone.

"Tension bottle up and when the opposition coach say something at the wrong time‚ then what I can’t get to the players I take it out on him because he is closer to me.”

Mokwena referred to their confrontation as a ‘handbags’ incident where no harm was caused to anyone.

“It was handbags and it stays on the pitch‚" he said.

"I don’t make football personal because there are more important things in like than football.

"As long as we are still breathing and we have an opportunity to win the next match‚ that’s what we have to focus on. The rest of the stuff is handbags.”

MORE

Highlands Park continue to impress after beating fancied Polokwane City

Highlands Park are riding the crest of wave and they are quietly making a name for themselves as one of the toughest teams to face in the Absa ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs go three points clear at the top with win over Baroka

By beating Baroka FC 1-0 at the FNB Stadium, Kaizer Chiefs not only went three points clear at the top of the log, but recorded their first win at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Roberts scores late equaliser as Cape Town City hold Pirates to a 3-3 draw

Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena is beginning to resemble a doctor with the diagnosis but in short supply of medicine.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Shock! Chippa United boss Mpengesi fires coach Francis after only two games in ... Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane heaps praise on his Champions League record ... Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs go three points clear at the top with win over Baroka Soccer
  4. Gung-ho Thamsanqa Gabuza could follow 'Micho' to trophydom Sport
  5. Springboks put Namibia to the sword Rugby

Latest Videos

'Huge' Clifton beach party preceded UCT student's murder: security guard
Mzansi reacts to Mmusi Maimane's 'Steinhoff-sponsored car' scandal
X