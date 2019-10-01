Soccer

Bafana star Percy Tau to start in Club Brugge’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid

01 October 2019 - 18:13 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Percy Tau of Club Brugge celebrates after scoring a goal during the Jupiler Pro League match against Sint-Truidense VV at Jan Breydel Stadium on August 2, 2019.
Percy Tau of Club Brugge celebrates after scoring a goal during the Jupiler Pro League match against Sint-Truidense VV at Jan Breydel Stadium on August 2, 2019.
Image: Vincent Van Doornick/Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau will start in Club Brugge’s highly anticipated Uefa Champions League clash against Spanish giants Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Tuesday night.

Brugge are looking to overcome the odds against the 10-times European champions and register their first win in group A‚ which also includes Paris Saint-Germain and Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The Belgium side were held to a goalless draw by Galatasaray at home in the opening match of the group but Tau was an unused substitute.

He has a chance to impress on one of the biggest football stages in the world on Tuesday night.

South Africans have been counting the hours ahead of Tau's appearance on the hallowed Madrid stadium's turf‚ with many‚ including Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy‚ advising the former Mamelodi Sundowns star to keep his head and not allow the pressure to get to him.

Most read

  1. Shock! Chippa United boss Mpengesi fires coach Francis after only two games in ... Soccer
  2. Pirates' Rulani Mokwena and City's Benni McCarthy downplay heated exchange Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane heaps praise on his Champions League record ... Soccer
  4. Gung-ho Thamsanqa Gabuza could follow 'Micho' to trophydom Sport
  5. Kaizer Chiefs go three points clear at the top with win over Baroka Soccer

Latest Videos

FROM THE GROUND: Call to 'fix the situation' in Dunoon urgently
More than 200 shacks destroyed by fire, hundreds homeless in Kempton Park

Related articles

  1. Arrows coach Steve Komphela prepares to haunt former club Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  2. Siviwe Mpengesi appoints Norman Mapeza as new Chippa United coach Soccer
  3. Gung-ho Thamsanqa Gabuza could follow 'Micho' to trophydom Sport
  4. Government support for hosting the Women’s World Cup lukewarm Soccer
  5. Mosimane keeps fingers crossed ahead of Percy Tau's big moment against Real ... Soccer
  6. Chiefs coach Middendorp not thinking about winning three matches in a row Soccer
  7. New beginnings for Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi Soccer
  8. McCarthy to Tau: If there's an opportunity to do some magic against Real ... Soccer
  9. McCarthy: Take Kanté out of Chelsea and put Nodada in there - you won't spot ... Soccer
  10. Pirates' Rulani Mokwena and City's Benni McCarthy downplay heated exchange Soccer
X