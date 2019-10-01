McCarthy: Take Kanté out of Chelsea and put Nodada in there - you won't spot the difference

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy has boldly likened his player Thabo Nodada to France and Chelsea midfield combatant N'Golo Kanté.

Nodada‚ who missed most of last season and a possible call-up to Bafana Bafana's Africa Cup of Nations campaign due to a leg fracture injury‚ has been in impressive form since his return to action recently.

He was one of the standout performers in City's exciting 3-3 draw with Orlando Pirates in a league match on Saturday and so impressed was McCarthy that he made the bold comparison.

“If I have to make a comparison‚ I’d say take N'Golo Kanté out of Chelsea and put Thabo Nodada in there.

"I don’t think people will spot the difference‚” he said.

“I think he’s got what it takes to play in all the biggest leagues in Europe.

"It takes a lot to say this because I know that there are not a lot of players in SA who have what it takes.

"It is more than talent‚ it’s more like tenacity and passion. You need to play the game like you are playing on the streets with other kids.”