A first win in the Absa Premiership since April for AmaZulu not only comes as much relief for the Durban club but it also allows new coach Jozef Vukusic a better atmosphere in which to try and implement his plans.

AmaZulu scored a last-gasp winner to edge Cape Town City 2-1 on Tuesday night and ended a win drought stretching back almost six months to their 2-0 home win over SuperSport United on April 24.

Vukusic barely had time to put his feet under the desk after replacing Cavin Johnson when he was thrust into three fixtures inside a week‚ losing to Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport before winning on Tuesday.

He has had limited time on the training field but now with the MTN8 final on the weekend and the 10 days of the international window‚ he will have three weeks to work with the players.

“It will be like pre-season all over again and I will be working on everything around the team‚” Vukusic said.

What makes the task so much easier though is the winning feeling from Tuesday which Vukusic feels will greatly lift the mood at the clubhouse.

“Can you imagine what it means to the team and the players‚ and what it does to their psyche‚ to win for the first time since April‚" he said.

“It was a feeling of … finally … but we deserved it‚” said the Slovakian‚ who last season took Polokwane City to a surprise fifth place finish in the league.

“Now no one will ask how we lost to Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport.

"We showed character and‚ as a coach‚ it was very important to win because we have the break now and we want to do a lot of work and this gives us a lot of energy.

“This proves that if we work we can get what we want.

"The rest of the league are not going to wait for us and after the break we play Baroka‚ who are directly with us down in the relegation zone‚ so that is a vital game‚” he added.