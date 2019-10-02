Soccer

SA drawn against Zambia, Nigeria and Ivory Coast for Under-23 Afcon

02 October 2019 - 20:13 By Mark Gleeson
SA Under-23 head coach David Notoane has build a formidable team in a short space of time.
SA Under-23 head coach David Notoane has build a formidable team in a short space of time.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

South Africa were drawn with the Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Zambia in Group B for next month’s U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt from where the top three finishers advance to participate at the men’s football tournament at next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Coach David Notoane was in the crowd at the Montaza Palace in Alexandria to observe the draw conducted by a podgy-looking Emad Moteab, former striker of Al Ahly and Egypt.

South Africa were the last team out of hat at the draw ceremony and will start their campaign against regional rivals Zambia.

The tournament is being played from November 8-22 but not all of the matches are being played during the international window, which means a tug-of-war over player availability is expected.

Hosts Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana and Mali are in Group A.

Amagluglug meet Zambia on November 9 and then take on Nigeria and the Ivorians on November 12 and November 15 respectively. All the Group B games will be at Cairo’s Al Salam Stadium.

The top two finishers go through to the semifinals, where the Olympic Games’ berths are at stake.

South Africa were one of the top three finishers at the last U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal to go on and compete at the Rio Olympics.

Their group opponents Nigeria beat Libya and Sudan to qualify for the tournament in Egypt; Ivory Coast overcame Niger and then Guinea in the preliminary qualifiers while Zambia got past Mali and Congo-Brazzaville.

The iconic 19th century Montaza Palace at Montaza Complex, was built on a high hill and overlooks the beautiful beaches of Alexandria.
The iconic 19th century Montaza Palace at Montaza Complex, was built on a high hill and overlooks the beautiful beaches of Alexandria.
Image: cafonline.com

Most read

  1. Shock! Chippa United boss Mpengesi fires coach Francis after only two games in ... Soccer
  2. Percy Tau's magic against Real Madrid earns glowing reviews from European media Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane opens the door to Andile Jali Soccer
  4. Percy Tau terrorises Real Madrid defence as Club Brugge come close to a shock ... Soccer
  5. Pirates' Rulani Mokwena and City's Benni McCarthy downplay heated exchange Soccer

Latest Videos

A royal farewell: Harry and Meghan's SA trip comes to an end
'Hero' saves shop owner from panga-wielding robber in Cape Town

Related articles

  1. Arrows coach Steve Komphela prepares to haunt former club Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  2. Mark Mayambela makes instant impact at Cape Town City Soccer
  3. Siviwe Mpengesi appoints Norman Mapeza as new Chippa United coach Soccer
  4. 'We just go from one game to another‚' insists Chiefs coach Middendorp Soccer
  5. Mark Mayambela makes a surprise start for Cape Town City as they go down to ... Soccer
  6. High-flying Kaizer Chiefs cruise past Arrows to open four-point lead at the top Soccer
  7. Government support for hosting the Women’s World Cup lukewarm Soccer
  8. AmaZulu finally get a chance to breathe Soccer
  9. Bafana coach Ntseki says watching Tau torment Real Madrid was a proud moment Soccer
  10. Bayern's rout of Spurs sent 'big message' says four-goal Serge Gnabry Soccer
X