SA drawn against Zambia, Nigeria and Ivory Coast for Under-23 Afcon

South Africa were drawn with the Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Zambia in Group B for next month’s U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt from where the top three finishers advance to participate at the men’s football tournament at next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Coach David Notoane was in the crowd at the Montaza Palace in Alexandria to observe the draw conducted by a podgy-looking Emad Moteab, former striker of Al Ahly and Egypt.

South Africa were the last team out of hat at the draw ceremony and will start their campaign against regional rivals Zambia.

The tournament is being played from November 8-22 but not all of the matches are being played during the international window, which means a tug-of-war over player availability is expected.

Hosts Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana and Mali are in Group A.