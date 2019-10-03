Soccer

Mosimane: 'I thought Keagan Dolly was a monster but Percy Tau is a monster'

03 October 2019 - 15:36 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Pitso Mosimane says Keagan Dolly and Percy Tau are the two best players he has ever coached.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/Backpagepix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says Percy Tau is the best player he has ever coached.

Tau signed for English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion from Sundowns last year and was loaned to Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium’s second division.

He then moved to Club Brugge before the start of the season on a one-season loan deal.

“The boy is a monster‚ I have never coached a player like that‚" Mosimane said.

"I thought Keagan Dolly was a monster but Percy is a monster.

"These boys put their heads down‚ put a shift every match and they are disciplined.

"They are not the types who miss training sessions and all that.

"You know that when you start missing training sessions and you are drinking at Sundowns we take you out.

"We don’t have time for people like that.”

Percy Tau, Keagan Dolly and Khama Billiat were all polished under the mentor ship of coach Pitso Mosimane.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/Backpagepix

