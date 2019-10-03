Owen Da Gama’s underdogs want to show they are not all bark and no bite when they take on cup top dogs SuperSport United in the MTN8 final at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

SuperSport have distinguished themselves as cup kings in the last decade‚ reaching 10 finals and winning five.

They will be lining up for their third straight MTN8 final‚ winning one and losing the other to Cape Town City.

Though respectful of the impressive cup pedigree of SuperSport‚ Da Gama‚ the 2005-06 Premier Soccer League (PSL) coach of the season‚ is cautiously optimistic that his Lions of the North can shock their more illustrious opponents.

“This is a great opportunity for us to continue to make an impression‚ have an impact and make our presence felt.

“There is a name already on that trophy. If your name is on the trophy‚ if it is meant to be‚ it is meant‚” said Da Gama.

“We are under no illusions that we are underdogs. I’m really elated for and proud of the players.