Why Mosimane became emotional when he saw Percy Tau on television

Mamelodi Sundowns hopes that Percy Tau’s eye-catching performance against Spanish giants Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium will motivate other players in South Africa.

Tau helped Club Brugge to a 2-2 draw with Madrid on Tuesday in a match that left Mosimane emotional after seeing his former player holding his own against accomplished defenders like Sergio Ramos and Raphaël Varane.

“I was a little bit emotional seeing him walk out of the tunnel at the Santiago Bernabéu because that was his dream‚” said Mosimane.

“When a boy that comes from your family enters the Santiago Bernabéu to play against Ramos and Varane‚ it becomes a little bit emotional.

"All the time when they are here‚ I show them video clips of how they do things at clubs like Real Madrid.