Why Mosimane became emotional when he saw Percy Tau on television

03 October 2019 - 12:16 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is proud of Percy Tau and hopes many more SA players can follow in his footsteps.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Mamelodi Sundowns hopes that Percy Tau’s eye-catching performance against Spanish giants Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium will motivate other players in South Africa.

Tau helped Club Brugge to a 2-2 draw with Madrid on Tuesday in a match that left Mosimane emotional after seeing his former player holding his own against accomplished defenders like Sergio Ramos and Raphaël Varane.

“I was a little bit emotional seeing him walk out of the tunnel at the Santiago Bernabéu because that was his dream‚” said Mosimane.

“When a boy that comes from your family enters the Santiago Bernabéu to play against Ramos and Varane‚ it becomes a little bit emotional.

"All the time when they are here‚ I show them video clips of how they do things at clubs like Real Madrid.

Image: REUTERS/Jon Nazca

"He is living the dream‚ we are proud of him and the fact that we have contributed.

"We didn’t make him‚ he is talented player and who came from our youth development and he took his chance.

“I hope it will serve as an inspiration to younger ones in the team like Lebohang Maboe and Matjeka Madisha to believe that it is possible.

"It must also serve as motivation to other players in the PSL that you can play at Santiago Bernabéu against Ramos‚ Varane and provide an assist for the goal.

"He played against Barcelona at FNB Stadium last year.

"So‚ when he’s played Barcelona‚ why shouldn’t he play against Real Madrid?"

